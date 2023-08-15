 Skip to Main Content
BMS, looking to build a market for a heart drug, turns to a Viz.ai algorithm to detect disease

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar Aug. 15, 2023

green electrocardiogram scan. -- health tech coverage from STAT
Adobe

As Bristol Myers Squibb works to build its treatment for a heart condition that can cause difficulty breathing into a blockbuster drug, it’s propped up an algorithm designed to help find more people who are affected.

The algorithm, which is part of software developed by Viz.ai, earlier this month received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration. The tool, called Viz HCM, looks at 12-lead electrocardiograms collected during routine care and flags suspected cases of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM, for further evaluation. As part of a multi-year agreement between the companies, BMS — whose drug, Camzyos, is used to treat HCM —  provided funding and scientific input for the development of the algorithm.

“BMS has a vested interest in finding more patients with HCM,” said Matthew Martinez, a cardiologist who leads Viz.ai’s HCM medical advisory board. “Why? Because they’re so philanthropic? No, they want to sell more drugs. They want to help more people by identifying more people.”

Mario Aguilar

Mario Aguilar

Health Tech Correspondent

Mario Aguilar covers how technology is transforming health care.

linkedin.com/in/mario-aguilar-13361235/

