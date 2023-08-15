BMS, looking to build a market for a heart drug, turns to a Viz.ai algorithm to detect disease

As Bristol Myers Squibb works to build its treatment for a heart condition that can cause difficulty breathing into a blockbuster drug, it’s propped up an algorithm designed to help find more people who are affected.

The algorithm, which is part of software developed by Viz.ai, earlier this month received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration. The tool, called Viz HCM, looks at 12-lead electrocardiograms collected during routine care and flags suspected cases of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM, for further evaluation. As part of a multi-year agreement between the companies, BMS — whose drug, Camzyos, is used to treat HCM — provided funding and scientific input for the development of the algorithm.

advertisement

“BMS has a vested interest in finding more patients with HCM,” said Matthew Martinez, a cardiologist who leads Viz.ai’s HCM medical advisory board. “Why? Because they’re so philanthropic? No, they want to sell more drugs. They want to help more people by identifying more people.”