With an age cutoff for a new gene therapy, families and doctors scramble to treat kids before their 6th birthday

  Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Aug. 16, 2023

Hiram Secrist (left), who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with his mother, Kristen Secrist (center), and his grandmother, Terrie Jordan. Courtesy Secrist family

In mid-July, Kristen Secrist hopped on a call with her 5-year-old son’s doctor, who had urgent news: The first gene therapy had been approved for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Her son, Hiram, would be a perfect candidate — if, she added, they could get him dosed in time.

The treatment was approved only for 4- and 5-year-olds. Hiram turned 6 in three weeks. 

“Oh, crap,” Secrist said to herself.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

