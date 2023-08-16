Hiram Secrist (left), who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with his mother, Kristen Secrist (center), and his grandmother, Terrie Jordan.

With an age cutoff for a new gene therapy, families and doctors scramble to treat kids before their 6th birthday

In mid-July, Kristen Secrist hopped on a call with her 5-year-old son’s doctor, who had urgent news: The first gene therapy had been approved for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Her son, Hiram, would be a perfect candidate — if, she added, they could get him dosed in time.

The treatment was approved only for 4- and 5-year-olds. Hiram turned 6 in three weeks.

“Oh, crap,” Secrist said to herself.