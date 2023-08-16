 Skip to Main Content
A new mom’s illness led to the first diagnosis of a rare condition after childbirth

  Annalisa Merelli

By Annalisa Merelli
Aug. 16, 2023

IMMUNOTHERAPY lab
A woman's blood transfusion led to the first diagnosis of a rare condition after childbirth. GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images

Figuring out the right medical diagnosis for patients can be a tricky process. The recent case of a woman who became sick with a life-threatening disease shortly after giving birth shows how many factors had to align to offer clinicians new insights into a rare complication that had never before been documented.

A letter published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine highlights the circumstances of the unusual case that occurred at University of Colorado Hospital. A 32-year-old woman was admitted 12 days after giving birth to twins. After two previous, uneventful pregnancies, she’d hemorrhaged during delivery this time, requiring a transfusion of packed red blood cells.

The woman came to her local emergency room with right breast tenderness and a fever of 102 degrees, and was prescribed the antibiotic dicloxacillin. She did not improve, and a week later, still with a fever, she was admitted and treated with more antibiotics.

Annalisa Merelli

