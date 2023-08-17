ActiGraph executives on why getting digital endpoints approved for drug trials matters

As drugmakers wade into using digital health technologies, ActiGraph has made its mission to become the wearable of choice for the industry.

The Pensacola, Fla.-based company creates devices and software explicitly designed for clinical trials by focusing on features that matter to sponsors, like bulletproof reliability, access to raw sensor data, and 30-day battery life so that trial participants never have to worry about charging devices.

There are many potential advantages to using wearables in clinical trials. Continuous data may collect a more comprehensive picture of how a patient responds to treatment and could help drugmakers complete trials faster with fewer participants. But risk-averse companies have been slow to adopt the technology and opt instead for the certainty of established methods for capturing data. The industry has yet to see a drug approved with evidence from a wearable device.