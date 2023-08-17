 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Insurance
STAT+

Blue Shield of California overhauls drug pricing operation — by adding more vendors

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman Aug. 17, 2023

Reprints
The Blue Shield of California headquarters building is seen in San Francisco – health care policy from STAT
Blue Shield of California is restructuring how it will pay for prescription drugs by dividing the work up among five different vendors. Eric Risberg/AP

Blue Shield of California, a health insurance company that covers almost 5 million people, is restructuring how it will pay for prescription drugs by dividing the work up among five different vendors — two of which include Amazon and Mark Cuban’s pharmacy company.

Starting in 2024, Blue Shield will rely less on CVS Health’s pharmacy benefit manager, CVS Caremark, a move that led Wall Street to sell off CVS’ stock by more than 9%. Blue Shield hailed the new model as a “milestone” for “today’s broken prescription drug system.” But details remain ambiguous, and the insurer is still incorporating many of the same players that are major parts of that system.

advertisement

To be clear, Blue Shield is not abandoning CVS, which owns one of the most dominant PBMs in the country. CVS will still fill and manage prescriptions for Blue Shield members who need “specialty” drugs, which typically cost a lot of money and require special handling. When asked what percentage of Blue Shield’s total drug spending is absorbed by specialty drugs, the company’s chief operating officer, Sandra Clarke, told STAT it was “less than 50%, but it’s a whole lot more than a small amount.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

South Africa ordered to disclose contracts with Pfizer, J&J,…
South Africa ordered to disclose contracts with Pfizer, J&J, and other Covid-19 vaccine suppliers
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
ViiV Healthcare and Doctors Without Borders tussle over contract…
ViiV Healthcare and Doctors Without Borders tussle over contract terms for an HIV drug
U.S. appeals court strikes down key provisions in Oklahoma…
U.S. appeals court strikes down key provisions in Oklahoma law that regulates PBMs
Pharmalittle: U.S. appeals court upholds limits to abortion pill;…
Pharmalittle: U.S. appeals court upholds limits to abortion pill; ‘knock-off’ Ozempic thrives on ‘bogus’ website

Recommended Stories