What difference does a day make? Who gets to have gene therapy? And are biotech startups OK?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Jason Mast joins us to explain how the approval of a landmark gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy set in motion a frantic race to get children treated before their 6th birthdays. Then, HSBC Managing Director Jonathan Norris calls in to discuss why so many biotech startups are facing financial bridges to nowhere.

For more on what we cover, here’s the story on gene therapy; here’s more on Ipsen’s treatment for FOP; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

