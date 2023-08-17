 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Racing for gene therapy, a pioneering approval, & startups in the lurch

  • Damian Garde
  • Allison DeAngelis
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Allison DeAngelis and Adam Feuerstein Aug. 17, 2023

What difference does a day make? Who gets to have gene therapy? And are biotech startups OK?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Jason Mast joins us to explain how the approval of a landmark gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy set in motion a frantic race to get children treated before their 6th birthdays. Then, HSBC Managing Director Jonathan Norris calls in to discuss why so many biotech startups are facing financial bridges to nowhere.

For more on what we cover, here’s the story on gene therapy; here’s more on Ipsen’s treatment for FOP; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

South Africa ordered to disclose contracts with Pfizer, J&J, and other Covid-19 vaccine suppliers
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
From windshield sun blockers to beach towels: the swag handed out by pain pill reps
Health care CEOs hauled in $4 billion last year as inflation pinched workers, analysis shows
FDA approves first treatment for ultra-rare bone disease
With an age cutoff for a new gene therapy, families and doctors scramble to treat kids

