Eli Lilly CEO donates big to Mike Pence presidential super PAC

WASHINGTON — David Ricks, who leads Eli Lilly, made a major early donation to a super PAC in support of former vice president Mike Pence — one of the first big 2024 donations from a major player in the pharmaceutical industry.

Ricks in June donated $25,000 to a special political action committee called Committed to America, which was founded to support Pence. Ricks’ contribution ranks in the top 30 donations to the super PAC so far, according to federal campaign finance filings.

Pence hails from Indiana, which also serves as the headquarters of Eli Lilly. The company is a large employer in the state. It’s relatively common for business executives to support politicians from their home states.