 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Exclusive
STAT+

Eli Lilly CEO donates big to Mike Pence presidential super PAC

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Aug. 22, 2023

Reprints
Eli Lilly David Ricks is a big early donor to a super PAC supporting Mike Pence. Carolyn Kaster/AP

WASHINGTON — David Ricks, who leads Eli Lilly, made a major early donation to a super PAC in support of former vice president Mike Pence — one of the first big 2024 donations from a major player in the pharmaceutical industry.

Ricks in June donated $25,000 to a special political action committee called Committed to America, which was founded to support Pence. Ricks’ contribution ranks in the top 30 donations to the super PAC so far, according to federal campaign finance filings.

advertisement

Pence hails from Indiana, which also serves as the headquarters of Eli Lilly. The company is a large employer in the state. It’s relatively common for business executives to support politicians from their home states.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
The history of OxyContin, told through unsealed Purdue documents
The history of OxyContin, told through unsealed Purdue documents
Pharmalittle: FDA approves Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for newborns; Boehringer…
Pharmalittle: FDA approves Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for newborns; Boehringer sues over IRA
FDA advisory panel to debate contentious data on Medtronic’s…
FDA advisory panel to debate contentious data on Medtronic’s high blood pressure device
Republicans love RFK Jr. What does that tell us…
Republicans love RFK Jr. What does that tell us about their health platforms in 2024?
Intellia plays down concerns about accidental germline transmission in…
Intellia plays down concerns about accidental germline transmission in CRISPR trial

Recommended Stories