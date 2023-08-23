Ron DeSantis wants to import drugs from Canada. Biden’s FDA just blasted his plan

WASHINGTON — Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis has ballyhooed a high-profile plan to import prescription drugs from Canada, even suing the Biden administration for allegedly holding up a necessary sign-off.

But the plan’s long odds just got longer: the Food and Drug Administration said in a letter last week that Florida’s plan has gaping holes — and the state has less than a week to explain how it’ll fix them.

The FDA “identified several deficiencies,” in the drug-import plan, it said. Despite its thousands of pages, the plan does not show whether it meets the two overarching requirements of saving money and securing the drug supply chain, the agency explained. The FDA gave the state until August 28 to flesh out those two subjects.