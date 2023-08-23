 Skip to Main Content
Former Pear Therapeutics executives start new VC firm, with biotech veteran Bob Langer as adviser

  • Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis Aug. 23, 2023

Portrait of Robert Langer. -- biotech coverage from STAT.
Serial biotech entrepreneur Bob Langer will serve as an adviser to T.rx Capital. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Executives from the shuttered digital health company Pear Therapeutics are launching a new VC firm, offering early access to new startups formed by serial biotech entrepreneur Bob Langer.

Former Pear CEO Corey McCann and former licensing head Michael Langer formed the new firm, T.rx Capital, earlier this year, according to three people with knowledge of the firm and documents reviewed by STAT. Michael Langer, the son of Bob Langer, confirmed the news and that they had set a $175 million cap for its first fund.

The firm will invest in therapeutics and digital health products by both forming new companies and taking pitches from early-stage startups. T.rx has brought in Everly Health executive Liz Kwo and Caris Life Sciences vice president Debbie Lin as venture partners, while current Eli Lilly business development team member Kwesi Frimpong-Boateng will be joining T.rx’s founding team. Bob Langer is a scientific adviser.

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

