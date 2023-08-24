 Skip to Main Content
Drugmakers already bet big on mRNA for cancer. Why is Biden going in, too?

  • Damian Garde
  • Sarah Owermohle

By Damian Garde and Sarah Owermohle Aug. 24, 2023

Reprints
Drugmakers already bet big on mRNA for cancer. Now President Biden is going in, too? Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s fledgling health agency, designed to accelerate under-funded research, just set its sights on one of the hottest areas of medicine — and one where the drug industry has a multibillion-dollar head start.

The White House announced Wednesday that the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health would bankroll a $24 million project by Emory University to build messenger RNA platforms to target “cancer and other diseases,” investing in the technology behind the U.S.’s most commonly used vaccines for Covid-19.

The administration touted the news of CUREIT as the latest in Biden’s longtime mission to rein in cancer deaths, the Cancer Moonshot. But by using mRNA to treat cancer, ARPA-H is wading into a field that has advanced in fits and starts — and whose industry leaders have already spent multiples of the program’s entire budget into their own research. Moderna and BioNTech, massively profitable companies that have sold more than $80 billion worth of Covid-19 vaccines combined, have singled out oncology as the next big application for mRNA and invested accordingly.

About the Authors Reprints

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

