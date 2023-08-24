 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Vivek’s star turn, leaky drug data, & biotech as family business

  • Damian Garde
  • Allison DeAngelis
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Allison DeAngelis and Adam Feuerstein Aug. 24, 2023

Does biotech prepare you for the presidency? Who really wants to gut the FDA? And why do drug companies struggle with IT?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. We discuss how Vivek Ramaswamy, fresh off his headline-grabbing debut at the first Republican presidential debate, went from a drug industry entrepreneur to a GOP rising star — and how his former biotech colleagues are reacting to it. We also explain the latest news in the life sciences, including a curious data leak and the family business of a famed biotech inventor.

For more on what we cover, here’s more on Ramaswamy; here’s the news on the data leak; here’s the story on the latest Langer venture; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

