Does biotech prepare you for the presidency? Who really wants to gut the FDA? And why do drug companies struggle with IT?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. We discuss how Vivek Ramaswamy, fresh off his headline-grabbing debut at the first Republican presidential debate, went from a drug industry entrepreneur to a GOP rising star — and how his former biotech colleagues are reacting to it. We also explain the latest news in the life sciences, including a curious data leak and the family business of a famed biotech inventor.

