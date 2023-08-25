 Skip to Main Content
AstraZeneca sues to stop Medicare drug price negotiation program

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Aug. 25, 2023

Astrazeneca office building -- health policy coverage from STAT
AstraZeneca is suing the Biden administration to stop a new Medicare drug price negotiation program. Adobe

WASHINGTON — AstraZeneca is the sixth drugmaker to pile on a legal challenge to the Biden administration’s drug pricing reform law.

The Medicare drug price negotiation program created in the Inflation Reduction Act is set to kick off in the next week, as officials will release the names of the first 10 medicines that will be selected for the program. Medicines are eligible for selection if they are one of the highest-spend drugs for Medicare, and they have no generic competition.

AstraZeneca makes drugs that could be selected for the list, and asked a Delaware district court judge to rule that Medicare acted illegally and that the law is unconstitutional.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Recommended Stories