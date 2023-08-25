 Skip to Main Content
Weight loss drug Wegovy improves function in people with common type of heart failure

  Elaine Chen

Aug. 25, 2023

Illustration of a red human heart with an EKG line in the middle.
Adobe

Just weeks after Novo Nordisk announced that its obesity drug Wegovy cut the risk of heart complications in a major trial, the company now has results from a different study showing the treatment can also benefit people with a common type of heart failure.

The results, published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that among people with obesity and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF, those taking Wegovy experienced greater improvements in symptoms and physical function compared with those on placebo. The improvements were greater than what’s been seen in trials of some other HFpEF treatments.

Novo previously shared topline results in investor calls, but the new study contains the full findings, which are also being presented at the European Society of Cardiology conference this week.

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

