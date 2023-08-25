Neuroscience startup Neumora files for IPO

Neumora, a neuroscience startup founded by VC Arch Venture Partners, hopes to become one of the few biotechs to go public this year.

The company filed paperwork for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. It did not state how many shares it plans to sell or at what price.

The biotech had begun planning for an IPO last year, STAT reported in June 2022. It raised $112 million in what would turn out to be a crossover round last October.