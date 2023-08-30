 Skip to Main Content
Unicorn down: Following layoffs, Biofourmis CEO quietly departs

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar Aug. 30, 2023

Kuldeep Singh Rajput -- health tech coverage from STAT
Kuldeep Singh Rajput has left his role as CEO of Biofourmis. World Economic Forum

A month after conducting significant layoffs, Biofourmis is out a CEO: Kuldeep Singh Rajput, one of the company’s founders, has quietly stepped down from his role. 

A Biofourmis spokesperson confirmed Rajput’s departure to STAT on Wednesday, and said that while the company hunts for a new CEO it will be helmed by a committee of executives overseen by new board member Ben Wanamaker, a partner at Biofourmis investor General Atlantic. The Boston-based company was valued at $1.3 billion following a $320 million Series D financing round which closed last summer and brought big names to Biofourmis: CVS Health was an investor, and Omar Ishrak, former CEO of Medtronic, and Sachin Jain, CEO of the SCAN Health Plan joined the board.

advertisement

Founded in 2015, Biofourmis has been developing a dizzying array of tech-enabled care offerings, including home-based care services for hospitals, clinical trials support for biopharma companies, and a pipeline of software-based interventions for heart failure and other conditions.

Mario Aguilar

