KRAS, the ideal cancer drug target that became ‘undruggable,’ takes on a new glow

On Target is a recurring feature from STAT that dives deep into the most promising drug targets in oncology.

KRAS, one of the most common genetic mutations in cancer, has been one of the most tantalizing oncogenic targets for drug developers since its discovery four decades ago. An altered KRAS gene can drive cells to divide uncontrollably, propelling them down the path towards malignancy. But for most of the last four decades, any attempt to target KRAS failed, leading many researchers to doom the protein as “undruggable.”

advertisement

In the last few years, that attitude has sharply turned around. In 2013, Kevan Shokat, a biologist at the University of California, San Francisco, discovered a key chemical vulnerability in a specific subset of mutant oncogenic KRAS that made it possible to design small molecules that would bind to the protein. This discovery catalyzed a frenzy of drug development around KRAS inhibitors, which eventually led to the first approved KRAS drugs in the last couple of years. Those successes are now driving a new wave of early-stage innovation around the target.