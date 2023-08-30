 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
On Target
STAT+

KRAS, the ideal cancer drug target that became ‘undruggable,’ takes on a new glow

  • Angus Chen

By Angus Chen and Bree IskandarAug. 30, 2023

Reprints
On target column illo cancer drug targets
Molly Ferguson for STAT

On Target is a recurring feature from STAT that dives deep into the most promising drug targets in oncology.

KRAS, one of the most common genetic mutations in cancer, has been one of the most tantalizing oncogenic targets for drug developers since its discovery four decades ago. An altered KRAS gene can drive cells to divide uncontrollably, propelling them down the path towards malignancy. But for most of the last four decades, any attempt to target KRAS failed, leading many researchers to doom the protein as “undruggable.”

advertisement

In the last few years, that attitude has sharply turned around. In 2013, Kevan Shokat, a biologist at the University of California, San Francisco, discovered a key chemical vulnerability in a specific subset of mutant oncogenic KRAS that made it possible to design small molecules that would bind to the protein. This discovery catalyzed a frenzy of drug development around KRAS inhibitors, which eventually led to the first approved KRAS drugs in the last couple of years. Those successes are now driving a new wave of early-stage innovation around the target.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Authors Reprints

Angus Chen

Angus Chen

Cancer Reporter

Angus Chen is a cancer reporter at STAT.

Bree Iskandar

Bree Iskandar

News Intern

Bree Iskandar is a news intern at STAT as part of the AAAS Mass Media Fellowship.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Female surgeons have lower rates of long-term adverse outcomes…
Female surgeons have lower rates of long-term adverse outcomes than their male peers, study finds
Every senator should fill out a legislative advance directive
Every senator should fill out a legislative advance directive
Where are patients getting their prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs…
Where are patients getting their prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic?
As pharmaceutical companies bemoan Medicare’s drug negotiations, hospitals and…
As pharmaceutical companies bemoan Medicare’s drug negotiations, hospitals and doctors stay mum
No longer brushed off: A Minnesota clinic tries to…
No longer brushed off: A Minnesota clinic tries to rewrite medicine’s approach to miscarriage
Unicorn down: Following layoffs, Biofourmis CEO quietly departs
Unicorn down: Following layoffs, Biofourmis CEO quietly departs

Recommended Stories