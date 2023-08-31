 Skip to Main Content
  Karen Pennar

Aug. 31, 2023

An autoimmune condition, Graves’ disease occurs when the body’s defense system attacks the thyroid gland and makes it produce more hormone than is necessary. As with many autoimmune diseases, having one (including type 1 diabetes) increases the likelihood of developing another. About 1 in 100 people in the U.S. have Graves’, and it is more common in women.

