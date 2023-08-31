An autoimmune condition, Graves’ disease occurs when the body’s defense system attacks the thyroid gland and makes it produce more hormone than is necessary. As with many autoimmune diseases, having one (including type 1 diabetes) increases the likelihood of developing another. About 1 in 100 people in the U.S. have Graves’, and it is more common in women.
Trending
Recommended
Recommended Stories
advertisement
Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!
To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.