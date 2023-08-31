Carl June unveils a plan for a ‘universal CAR-T’

Engineered receptors on the surface of a T-lymphocyte bind specific molecules on a leukemia cell.

The problem with the plan was fratricide, among other wanton cellular murders.

Saar Gill and Carl June, cell therapy researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, wanted to make a single treatment that could tackle virtually all blood cancers. A “universal CAR-T,” they’d call it.

It was an audacious goal. Most cell therapies, such as CAR-T, involve removing a patients’ T cells, arming them with GPS coordinates for that tumor, and then reinfusing them into the battlefield. But different tumors require different coordinates.