Carl June unveils a plan for a ‘universal CAR-T’

  Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Aug. 31, 2023

Blue CAR-T cell attacks a leukemia cell. --health coverage from STAT
Engineered receptors on the surface of a T-lymphocyte bind specific molecules on a leukemia cell. Adobe

The problem with the plan was fratricide, among other wanton cellular murders.

Saar Gill and Carl June, cell therapy researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, wanted to make a single treatment that could tackle virtually all blood cancers. A “universal CAR-T,” they’d call it.

It was an audacious goal. Most cell therapies, such as CAR-T, involve removing a patients’ T cells, arming them with GPS coordinates for that tumor, and then reinfusing them into the battlefield. But different tumors require different coordinates.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

