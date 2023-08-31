 Skip to Main Content
As pharmaceutical companies bemoan Medicare’s drug negotiations, hospitals and doctors stay mum

  Bob Herman

By Bob Herman Aug. 31, 2023

The pharmaceutical industry has been up in arms over Medicare’s first list of 10 prescription drugs that will be subject to negotiations. But other major parts of the health care industry — hospitals, doctors, and other providers — have refrained from either lending support or criticizing the government’s process.

The American Hospital Association, the industry’s main lobbying group, told STAT it is “not commenting on this issue right now.” The American Medical Association had no comment and deferred to other physician trade groups. The Federation of American Hospitals offered no statement.

The American Health Care Association, which lobbies on behalf of nursing homes, did not comment on the list of 10 drugs or Medicare’s negotiating power. But it said in a statement that “many nursing home residents have multiple chronic conditions that require several medications, so any efforts at reducing their out-of-pocket costs would be welcome.”

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

