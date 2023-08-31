 Skip to Main Content
One dose of psilocybin may have lasting effects on major depression, study finds

  • Annalisa Merelli

By Annalisa Merelli Aug. 31, 2023

A psilocybin mushroom lays inside a clear capsule
Adobe

A single dose of psilocybin may have enduring benefits for people with major depressive disorder, according to a randomized clinical trial published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Several prior studies have suggested that psilocybin, the psychedelic compound produced by certain types of mushrooms, could be a promising way to treat major depression in people for whom antidepressants or counseling aren’t effective. But those studies mostly focused on short-term results, while the new JAMA study looked at psilocybin’s efficacy up to six weeks after the administration of a single dose of psilocybin.

“It’s exciting to see another study that’s coming out that is adding to the evidence base suggesting potential efficacy of psilocybin for depression, amongst other conditions,” said Greg Fonzo, an assistant professor and co-director for the Center for Psychedelic Research and Therapy at the University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School, who was not involved in the study.

Annalisa Merelli

Annalisa Merelli

General Assignment Reporter

Annalisa Merelli (Nalis) is a general assignment reporter at STAT.

