 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

AstraZeneca bets that gene therapy’s workhorse will still deliver the goods

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Sept. 1, 2023

Reprints
Alastair Grant/AP

Seng Cheng has been working in gene therapy for nearly as long as gene therapy has been a field. As a young scientist in the early 1990s, he was part of one of three teams racing to develop a gene therapy for cystic fibrosis, a high-profile effort that resulted in national headlines, prestigious publications, and zero patients cured.

So he’s seen the field’s highs and lows. Lately, there have been a lot of both, including at Pfizer, the company Cheng called home until this summer. The pharma brought three potentially powerful gene therapies for muscular dystrophy and hemophilia into late-stage trials but, in January, chose to abandon a large portfolio of early stage candidates that relied on the same technology: adeno-associated viruses, or AAVs, a group of small bugs that scientists spent two decades taming into a gene shipping system. 

advertisement

The move seemed emblematic. Across the industry, AAV companies have been struggling, either shelving programs or stopping work altogether, while investors shuttled money toward new technologies such as CRISPR and its various permutations. Longtime researchers feared promising drugs, particularly for ultra-rare diseases, might get lost in the shuffle.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

A new paper suggests a simple fix to the…
A new paper suggests a simple fix to the primary care physician shortage
Departing Stanford president retracts two widely cited papers, against…
Departing Stanford president retracts two widely cited papers, against lead author’s wishes
Female surgeons have lower rates of long-term adverse outcomes…
Female surgeons have lower rates of long-term adverse outcomes than their male peers, study finds
Humana sues Biden administration over Medicare Advantage audit rule
Humana sues Biden administration over Medicare Advantage audit rule
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
How a ‘weighted lottery’ helped underserved patients get a…
How a ‘weighted lottery’ helped underserved patients get a scarce Covid drug

Recommended Stories