 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
The Obesity Revolution
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health
STAT+

A new paper suggests a simple fix to the primary care physician shortage

  • Annalisa Merelli

By Annalisa Merelli Sept. 1, 2023

Reprints
Illustration of puzzle pieces with doctors on them. One puzzle piece is missing in the middle. -- first opinion coverage from STAT
Adobe

The U.S. is running low on primary care physicians, with an estimated shortage of between 17,800 and 48,000 predicted by 2034. The dearth of doctors in this area has broad ramifications, ranging from more patients seeking care from specialty and emergency medicine to increased costs to the health care system and poorer public health outcomes.

One of the challenges to growing the ranks of primary care doctors is that family physicians and others in primary care typically have a much lower income than specialized doctors, as highlighted by a recent working paper from the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics at the University of Chicago.

advertisement

Looking at tax data for nearly a million doctors over 13 years, the paper’s authors found that the average doctor in the U.S. earns $350,000 annually. Pay can climb much higher than that, with doctors between the ages of 40 and 55 who are in the top 10% of earners making an average $1.3 million per year. By comparison, primary care physicians in that age range, at their peak earning potential, earn an average $201,000 per year.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Annalisa Merelli

Annalisa Merelli

General Assignment Reporter

Annalisa Merelli (Nalis) is a general assignment reporter at STAT.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Departing Stanford president retracts two widely cited papers, against…
Departing Stanford president retracts two widely cited papers, against lead author’s wishes
Krystal Cascetta, Lindsay Clancy, and the impossibility of being…
Krystal Cascetta, Lindsay Clancy, and the impossibility of being a mom in American medicine
Humana sues Biden administration over Medicare Advantage audit rule
Humana sues Biden administration over Medicare Advantage audit rule
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
How a ‘weighted lottery’ helped underserved patients get a…
How a ‘weighted lottery’ helped underserved patients get a scarce Covid drug
FTC settles with Amgen over $28 billion deal for…
FTC settles with Amgen over $28 billion deal for Horizon

Recommended Stories