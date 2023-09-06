 Skip to Main Content
cancer
Coronavirus
pharmaceuticals
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Politics
Astellas withdraws lawsuit after evading Medicare drug price negotiations

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Sept. 6, 2023

Astellas withdrew a lawsuit because none of its drugs was included in Medicare's new drug price negotiation program.

WASHINGTON — Astellas was so sure that one of its drugs was going to be selected as part of Medicare’s new drug price negotiation program that the company preemptively sued the Biden administration.

But it turns out that its blockbuster drug Xtandi didn’t get picked for the program, after all. So on Wednesday, the company withdrew its lawsuit.

Astellas said in a statement that the company’s choice to withdraw its lawsuit does not change its belief that the drug price negotiation program created in the Inflation Reduction act is “bad policy and unconstitutional.”

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

