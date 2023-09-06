Astellas withdraws lawsuit after evading Medicare drug price negotiations

Astellas withdrew a lawsuit because none of its drugs was included in Medicare's new drug price negotiation program.

WASHINGTON — Astellas was so sure that one of its drugs was going to be selected as part of Medicare’s new drug price negotiation program that the company preemptively sued the Biden administration.

But it turns out that its blockbuster drug Xtandi didn’t get picked for the program, after all. So on Wednesday, the company withdrew its lawsuit.

Astellas said in a statement that the company’s choice to withdraw its lawsuit does not change its belief that the drug price negotiation program created in the Inflation Reduction act is “bad policy and unconstitutional.”