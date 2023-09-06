 Skip to Main Content
cancer
Coronavirus
pharmaceuticals
Pharma
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot proposes a novel fix to the drug pricing law’s alleged cancer problem

  Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Sept. 6, 2023

Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca STAT

Among the pharmaceutical companies’ many objections to the Biden administration’s drug pricing program is a set of provisions the industry says will warp how cancer drugs are developed. On Wednesday, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot proposed a new solution.

“What we were asking — and are asking now — is a very simple fix,” said Soriot at the STAT Future Summit, saying that “the impact on health care costs would be very marginal.”

The problem, executives say, is that companies developing cancer drugs today generally start small and then go big. They seek approval first in a small setting, such as patients who have exhausted all other therapies, where it’s easiest in terms of trial size and length to show a benefit. Then they go into larger settings, such as newly diagnosed patients, where studies take longer but the revenue potential is much higher.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

