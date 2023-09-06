 Skip to Main Content
cancer
Coronavirus
pharmaceuticals
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Cancer care appears brighter as off-the-shelf CAR-T advances

  • Elizabeth Cooney

By Elizabeth Cooney Sept. 6, 2023

Reprints
Adam Feuerstein, upper left, moderated a panel with, clockwise, David Chang of Allogene Therapeutics, Rachel Haurwitz of Caribou Biosciences, and Lynelle Hoch of Bristol Myers Squibb. STAT

If you ask biopharma leaders what’s ahead for CAR-T cancer therapy, they say the future is bright. And that future will also look markedly different than it does today, three of them said at the STAT 2023 Future Summit on Wednesday.

Now in its second decade, the cell therapy — which attacks cancer by extracting white blood cells from a patient, genetically modifying them, and then re-infusing them to fight the cancer — has made remarkable strides. Biotech reporter Adam Feuerstein reminded panelists that Emily Whitehead, the first pediatric patient to receive the therapy at age 10, has just started college.

advertisement

But for all its success in changing the lives of up to 7,000 patients to the point one can use the word “cure,” the field has been hampered by wait lists at manufacturers making these patient-specific, autologous therapies and a shortage of medical centers to administer them. Patients bear a burden, too: Training their B cells to attack their tumors requires an onerous depletion process before their cells can be taken out of their bodies.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Elizabeth Cooney

Elizabeth Cooney

Reporter, Morning Rounds Writer

Liz Cooney is the author of STAT's Morning Rounds newsletter.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Amazon’s chief medical officers on where the company’s health…
Amazon’s chief medical officers on where the company’s health care bets are headed next
A new House health package & hospitals’ new site-neutral…
A new House health package & hospitals’ new site-neutral talking points
Covid hospitalizations on the rise, Humana says
Covid hospitalizations on the rise, Humana says
Back to school for biotech, Biogen’s potential pivot, &…
Back to school for biotech, Biogen’s potential pivot, & Illumina’s next chapter
Trump surgeon general admits Trump White House made mistakes…
Trump surgeon general admits Trump White House made mistakes during Covid
Biotech execs vie for a share of obesity drug…
Biotech execs vie for a share of obesity drug boom: ‘It’s the early innings’

Recommended Stories