House committees strike deal on health transparency, PBM reform package

WASHINGTON — Republicans on three key House committees have reconciled their differing legislative packages to increase transparency in the health care system and reform payment practices for both pharmacy middlemen and hospitals, according to a bill draft obtained by STAT.

The committees, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Ways and Means Committee, and the Committee on Education and the Workforce are planning to introduce the legislation formally on Friday, per an email obtained by STAT, and are hoping to get a floor vote on the package this month. Details could change, as the committees are still finalizing text.

However, Democrats are not necessarily on board. A spokesperson for Energy & Commerce ranking member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) said he was disappointed that transparency provisions were too weak, and that policies that would have required the disclosure of private equity-owned hospitals and physician groups were stripped out. Pallone’s spokesperson said that he is reviewing the legislation. A spokesperson for Ways & Means Democrats declined to comment on the record. Another House Democratic aide said negotiations are ongoing.