 Skip to Main Content
Coronavirus
cancer
pharmaceuticals
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

House committees strike deal on health transparency, PBM reform package

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Sept. 6, 2023

Reprints
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) lead two key committees that reached a health care deal Wednesday. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

WASHINGTON — Republicans on three key House committees have reconciled their differing legislative packages to increase transparency in the health care system and reform payment practices for both pharmacy middlemen and hospitals, according to a bill draft obtained by STAT.

The committees, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Ways and Means Committee, and the Committee on Education and the Workforce are planning to introduce the legislation formally on Friday, per an email obtained by STAT, and are hoping to get a floor vote on the package this month. Details could change, as the committees are still finalizing text.

advertisement

However, Democrats are not necessarily on board. A spokesperson for Energy & Commerce ranking member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) said he was disappointed that transparency provisions were too weak, and that policies that would have required the disclosure of private equity-owned hospitals and physician groups were stripped out. Pallone’s spokesperson said that he is reviewing the legislation. A spokesperson for Ways & Means Democrats declined to comment on the record. Another House Democratic aide said negotiations are ongoing.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Biotech execs vie for a share of obesity drug…
Biotech execs vie for a share of obesity drug boom: ‘It’s the early innings’
Covid hospitalizations on the rise, Humana says
Covid hospitalizations on the rise, Humana says
Female surgeons have lower rates of long-term adverse outcomes…
Female surgeons have lower rates of long-term adverse outcomes than their male peers, study finds
Trump surgeon general admits Trump White House made mistakes…
Trump surgeon general admits Trump White House made mistakes during Covid
Amazon’s chief medical officers on where the company’s health…
Amazon’s chief medical officers on where the company’s health care bets are headed next
A new House health package & hospitals’ new site-neutral…
A new House health package & hospitals’ new site-neutral talking points

Recommended Stories