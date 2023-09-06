 Skip to Main Content
Coronavirus
public health
policy
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Insurance
Covid hospitalizations on the rise, Humana says

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman Sept. 6, 2023

More older adults have been hospitalized for Covid-19 over the past several weeks, according to data reviewed by health insurer Humana. Scott Olson/Getty Images

More older adults have been hospitalized for Covid-19 over the past several weeks, according to internal data reviewed by health insurance giant Humana.

Humana, which mostly provides health insurance to those 65 and older and who are therefore more vulnerable to the worst effects of Covid, expected more Covid cases and hospitalizations this year. But it didn’t expect the uptick to come during the waning summer months.

“We have seen a further slight uptick in the inpatient side related to Covid,” Humana CFO Susan Diamond said Wednesday at a conference held by Wells Fargo. “We did, within our estimates, assume that we would see an uptick in Covid, although we had assumed that it would occur in the fourth quarter.”

