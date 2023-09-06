Nimbus Therapeutics raises $210 million in one of the larger fundraising rounds this year

Seven months after Nimbus Therapeutics sold an experimental autoimmune disease medicine to Takeda Pharmaceuticals for up to $6 billion, the Boston biotech said Wednesday it has raised $210 million in venture capital to advance its pipeline of drugs to combat other disorders, including cancer.

The private financing round, which was led by new investor GV (Google Ventures) and existing investors SR One and Atlas Venture, is among the bigger ones in biopharma worldwide this year. Venture funding in life sciences plunged in 2022 after the industry had a banner year in 2021, fueled by investor enthusiasm for pandemic-related vaccines and medicines.

Nimbus’s announcement followed a big business deal that the company closed in February. Takeda Pharmaceutical, the Japanese drugmaker, agreed to pay Nimbus $4 billion upfront for a pill that Takeda believes could treat numerous autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, from psoriasis to inflammatory bowel disease. If that drug reaches certain development and regulatory goals, Takeda will pay Nimbus another $2 billion.