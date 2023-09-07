Why the drug industry’s opaque warnings on price negotiations fall short

Ever since Medicare was given power to negotiate prices for certain medicines, the pharmaceutical industry has argued the move will end badly for patients.
Beyond complaining about price controls and unconstitutional mandates, the key message aimed at the American public has been that innovation will suffer.
This is a familiar but tiring refrain.
