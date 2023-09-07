 Skip to Main Content
cancer
Coronavirus
pharmaceuticals
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
The Readout LOUD

Back to school for biotech, Biogen’s potential pivot, & Illumina’s next chapter

  • Damian Garde
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde and Adam Feuerstein Sept. 7, 2023

Are there still too many biotech companies? How do you know when you’re in a bubble? And is there a wrong way to pronounce “TIGIT”?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Josh Schimmer and Eric Schmidt, two longtime analysts teaming up at Cantor Fitzgerald, join us for a back-to-school conversation as biotech enters the busy back third of 2023. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including some scientific evolution at Biogen, new leadership at Illumina, and the future of CRISPR medicine.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news from Biogen; here’s more on Illumina; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

