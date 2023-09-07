Back to school for biotech, Biogen’s potential pivot, & Illumina’s next chapter

Are there still too many biotech companies? How do you know when you’re in a bubble? And is there a wrong way to pronounce “TIGIT”?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Josh Schimmer and Eric Schmidt, two longtime analysts teaming up at Cantor Fitzgerald, join us for a back-to-school conversation as biotech enters the busy back third of 2023. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including some scientific evolution at Biogen, new leadership at Illumina, and the future of CRISPR medicine.

For more on what we cover, here's the news from Biogen; here's more on Illumina; here's where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here's where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

