In boon for scientists, U.K. strikes deal to join E.U. Horizon research program

  • Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph Sept. 7, 2023

Rishi Sunak -- health coverage from STAT
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Frank Augstein/AP

The U.K. has reached a deal to join the E.U.’s landmark Horizon research initiative, a move that will allow British scientists and companies to win funding from and collaborate with their European peers in the $100 billion program.

Researchers and business groups have been calling for such a deal for months, warning that without membership, the U.K. risked being left behind even as it aspires to cement itself as a scientific and technology powerhouse. Research institutions widely celebrated the news that a deal had been struck.

In announcing the agreement Thursday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said U.K. scientists could immediately start applying for funding from the program.

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

Europe Correspondent

Andrew Joseph covers health, medicine, and the biopharma industry in Europe.

