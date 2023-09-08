 Skip to Main Content
public health
Coronavirus
policy
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharma
STAT+

Why Novartis is changing the name of its research labs

  • Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen Sept. 8, 2023

Reprints
Fiona Marshall, president of the Novartis research hub in Cambridge, Mass., speaks Thursday during the STAT Future Summit. STAT

Swiss drugmaker Novartis’ research and development hub has a new name — and a new guiding strategy.

The hub, which is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and for years has been known as Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, or NIBR, will soon simply be known as Novartis Biomedical Research.

advertisement

But that’s not the only thing that’s changing, Fiona Marshall, the hub’s president, told a virtual audience Thursday during the 2023 STAT Future Summit. The new name reflects a larger shift by the pharma giant to retool its research strategy — from one driven by the pure pursuit of scientific discovery to a tighter focus on projects likely to yield commercially successful drugs.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Jonathan Wosen

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan Wosen is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

How the drug price negotiation program could affect Medicare…
How the drug price negotiation program could affect Medicare Part D beneficiaries
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
House transparency, PBM reform bill gains bipartisan support
House transparency, PBM reform bill gains bipartisan support
How Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen are using…
How Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen are using comedy to support Alzheimer’s care
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: Novartis R&D hub’s name change reflects strategy shift;…
Pharmalittle: Novartis R&D hub’s name change reflects strategy shift; Lilly’s Mounjaro backed by U.K. watchdog

Recommended Stories