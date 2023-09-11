 Skip to Main Content
Covid-19
Vaccines
biotechnology
Biotech
Acelyrin, a rare IPO success, stumbles in its first big test

  Damian Garde

By Damian Garde Sept. 11, 2023

Nasdaq
Mark Lennihan/AP

The biotech company Acelyrin, which raised more than $500 million in an IPO this year, ran into its first major setback Monday as its investigational anti-inflammatory drug missed the primary goal in a pivotal clinical trial.

Acelyrin’s medicine, a subcutaneous treatment called izokibep, is meant to clear up lesions for patients with the common skin disease hidradenitis suppurativa, or HS, an inflammatory disorder that leads to abscesses and scars. But after 16 weeks of treatment, patients who received izokibep did not show significant improvements compared to those taking a placebo, failing the study’s primary endpoint.

Acelyrin’s share price fell more than 60% in after-hours trading Monday.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

