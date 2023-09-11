Acelyrin, a rare IPO success, stumbles in its first big test

The biotech company Acelyrin, which raised more than $500 million in an IPO this year, ran into its first major setback Monday as its investigational anti-inflammatory drug missed the primary goal in a pivotal clinical trial.
Acelyrin’s medicine, a subcutaneous treatment called izokibep, is meant to clear up lesions for patients with the common skin disease hidradenitis suppurativa, or HS, an inflammatory disorder that leads to abscesses and scars. But after 16 weeks of treatment, patients who received izokibep did not show significant improvements compared to those taking a placebo, failing the study’s primary endpoint.
Acelyrin’s share price fell more than 60% in after-hours trading Monday.
Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!
To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.