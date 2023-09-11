 Skip to Main Content
public health
Covid-19
Hospitals
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Hospitals
STAT+

Experts fear private equity will pour gas on cardiology’s overuse problem

  • Tara Bannow

By Tara Bannow Sept. 11, 2023

Reprints
Coronary medical stent -- health business coverage from STAT
Adobe

Coronary stenting is, by some measures, the most overused procedure in hospitals. The problem costs the health system millions and unnecessarily exposes patients to risks of blood clots, torn arteries, infections, and other life-threatening injuries.

In 2020, Medicare started paying physicians to place stents, balloons, and perform other procedures designed to open clogged coronary arteries outside of hospitals, in less expensive outpatient settings. It didn’t take long for private equity firms to catch on. They’ve been racing to buy up cardiology practices ever since, rolling them into bigger and bigger chains with an eye toward reselling them at a profit.

advertisement

It’s similar to what happened with orthopedics and gastroenterology, two specialties that have become saturated with private equity money since more procedures went outpatient. Research in other specialties has shown that these financial investors tend to usher in more patients, ramp up surgeries, and jack up prices, effectively increasing spending even as government policies try to lower it. Now, experts say they fear the same thing could happen in cardiology, a field with a long track record of overuse.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Tara Bannow

Tara Bannow

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara Bannow covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives —…
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives — and needless suffering
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Acelyrin, a rare IPO success, stumbles in its first…
Acelyrin, a rare IPO success, stumbles in its first big test
Pharmalittle: Biden’s NIH nominee will get a hearing; top…
Pharmalittle: Biden’s NIH nominee will get a hearing; top Democrat backs bill to ban PBM spread…
As kids, they underwent a common test for UTIs.…
As kids, they underwent a common test for UTIs. As adults, it haunts them as a…

Recommended Stories