New obesity drugs are in the works trying to out-blockbuster Wegovy and Mounjaro

The exploding popularity of drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro has propelled dozens of companies to develop their own obesity treatments, with most of them trying to emulate the same approach as the blockbuster products.

Nearly 70 obesity treatments are in development, and about two-thirds use a similar mechanism as Wegovy and Mounjaro, according to the STAT Obesity Drug Tracker, a new database compiled by STAT. There are also a minority of companies pursuing entirely different approaches, hoping that they will stand out among the field.

advertisement

The tracker, which will be updated with significant developments each quarter, gives a sense of what new mechanisms could hit the market, how they would be delivered, and which companies are running the most trials.