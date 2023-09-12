Walmart may buy concierge Medicare Advantage provider ChenMed. But will it scale?

Walmart seems poised to increase its health care footprint by buying value-based senior care company ChenMed, per reports from Bloomberg.

Experts largely hailed the rumored sale as a good buy, citing the management of chronic conditions in the Medicare Advantage population through primary care, ChenMed’s specialty, as an area with huge innovation and cost savings over the last 10 years.

“If you’re going to purchase primary care in the senior space, there’s no one better than ChenMed. The only other one that might be better or equivalent would be Oak Street, but they were just purchased,” said Jon Kaplan, a senior partner at BCG. “In the world of great primary care practices to buy, in my top two are Oak Street and ChenMed, and one of them’s available, one’s not.”