 Skip to Main Content
pharmaceuticals
biotechnology
public health
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

In new Regeneron deal for Covid drug, White House imposes price limits for first time

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Sept. 13, 2023

Reprints
A man enters the Regeneron Clinic at a monoclonal antibody treatment site in Pembroke Pines, Florida – politics and policy coverage from STAT
Regeneron agreed to price limits for a new Covid-19 drug that will be developed in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — A groundbreaking clause in a new deal between the Department of Health and Human Services and the pharmaceutical company Regeneron marks the first time the Biden administration has directly used its leverage to challenge drugmakers’ list prices, experts told STAT.

The contract between Regeneron and the government requires that the list price for a future monoclonal antibody drug to prevent Covid-19 is the same or lower in the United States as in other high-income countries. The release doesn’t explain which countries the government will be comparing prices with, or how pricing data will be determined.

advertisement

The deal was part of the White House’s Project NextGen initiative, which includes $5 billion in new vaccines and therapies. HHS announced that it is spending $326 million to help Regeneron develop a new monoclonal antibody to prevent Covid-19. Regeneron in January announced plans to start testing a potentially variant-proof antibody, which is set to go into clinical trials later this year.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

FDA panel endorses Alnylam’s heart drug — after picking…
FDA panel endorses Alnylam’s heart drug — after picking apart its supporting data
New obesity drugs are in the works trying to…
New obesity drugs are in the works trying to out-blockbuster Wegovy and Mounjaro
FDA proposes changes to key approval pathway for medical…
FDA proposes changes to key approval pathway for medical devices, five years after promising
FDA panel endorses Alnylam’s heart drug — after picking…
FDA panel endorses Alnylam’s heart drug — after picking apart its supporting data
What to make of Biden’s latest Cancer Moonshot efforts
What to make of Biden’s latest Cancer Moonshot efforts
Lawmakers introduce bill to require drugmakers to provide key…
Lawmakers introduce bill to require drugmakers to provide key info to both FDA and U.S. Patent…

Recommended Stories