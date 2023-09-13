 Skip to Main Content
biotechnology
pharmaceuticals
Covid-19
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
First Opinion
STAT+

The IRA needs changes to better support patients with rare diseases

By Rachel King and Peter L. SaltonstallSept. 13, 2023

Reprints
Photo illustration of a single pill on a large white field – opinion coverage from STAT
Adobe

This time last year, members of Congress were working around the clock to draft and pass the Inflation Reduction Act.

One of their goals was to address government spending on health care. But they specifically didn’t want to discourage research into rare disease treatments, so they exempted some of these so-called orphan drugs from the law.

advertisement

Unfortunately, the exemptions aren’t working as intended. Unless Congress acts, the IRA threatens to unravel one of America’s greatest medical and public policy success stories: the explosion of new treatments for patients living with rare diseases.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Authors Reprints

Rachel King

Peter L. Saltonstall

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

CDC recommends updated Covid vaccines for everyone 6 months…
CDC recommends updated Covid vaccines for everyone 6 months and older
FDA proposes changes to key approval pathway for medical…
FDA proposes changes to key approval pathway for medical devices, five years after promising
A half century after Prozac, a new generation of…
A half century after Prozac, a new generation of depression drugs is bringing hope to a…
PEPFAR, one of the greatest public health inventions of…
PEPFAR, one of the greatest public health inventions of our time, is at risk
How Silicon Valley’s hospital whisperer bridges the gap between startups…
How Silicon Valley’s hospital whisperer bridges the gap between startups and health systems
White House touts efforts to stem cancer drug shortages
White House touts efforts to stem cancer drug shortages

Recommended Stories