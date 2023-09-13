 Skip to Main Content
Covid-19
chronic disease
pharmaceuticals
What to make of Biden’s latest Cancer Moonshot efforts

  Sarah Owermohle
  Angus Chen

By Sarah Owermohle and Angus Chen Sept. 13, 2023

President Biden speaks on the Cancer Moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Library in 2022. Evan Vucci/AP

WASHINGTON — The next chapter of President Biden’s moonshot to end cancer has landed. While the new goals are inspiring hope among cancer researchers, not everyone is impressed.

The president early Wednesday morning unveiled a slew of federal plans and private-sector agreements to fuel the relaunched Cancer Moonshot, a project to improve treatments and halve cancer deaths in the next 25 years. Among roughly 50 new programs and partnerships are multimillion-dollar pledges to advance testing, data pools, clinical trials and outreach efforts.

It is the latest phase of a project Biden first launched as vice president in the wake of his son Beau’s death from brain cancer in 2015. But while the first moonshot funneled money almost entirely to early-stage cancer research, its sequel is broadening efforts to prevent cancer deaths — particularly through anti-smoking efforts — and introduces a new focus on research infrastructure and patient engagement that some cancer researchers have applauded.

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration's health goals, federal health policy and politics.

Angus Chen

Angus Chen

Cancer Reporter

Angus Chen is a cancer reporter at STAT.

Dana-Farber, in break with Brigham and Women’s, will build new cancer center with Beth Israel
Machine learning biotech raises $273 million in rare successful late-stage round
New obesity drugs are in the works trying to out-blockbuster Wegovy and Mounjaro
House subcommittee forays into fixing drug shortages
FTC warns drugmakers they can face legal action over improper patent listings
Dana-Farber, in break with Brigham and Women’s, will build new cancer center with Beth Israel

