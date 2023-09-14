 Skip to Main Content
pharmaceuticals
biotechnology
Health Tech
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Civica Rx considers moving into chemo drugs as shortages worsen

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson Sept. 14, 2023

Reprints
Medical personnel wearing gloves adjust IV bags displayed on a conveyor belt. -- health policy coverage from STAT
Civica Rx is considering a move into chemotherapies amid drug shortages. Adobe

WASHINGTON — A nonprofit formed by hospitals to deal with drug shortages is considering a move into chemotherapies.

Frustrated by drug shortages and the price spikes that typically ensue, executives from large hospital systems launched the nonprofit Civica Rx to deal with the problem in September 2018. Months later, the publicly traded group purchasing organization Premier created a subsidiary, ProvideGx, with the same aim.

advertisement

Although shortages are not new, the number of drugs in short supply has grown steadily for about two years. Shortages also have become more difficult to predict and are affecting drugs that are more critical.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Here are the dozens of weight loss drugs in…
Here are the dozens of weight loss drugs in development to catch a booming market
FDA proposes changes to key approval pathway for medical…
FDA proposes changes to key approval pathway for medical devices, five years after promising
Novelist John Green launches attack on Cepheid over the…
Novelist John Green launches attack on Cepheid over the price of its TB test
FDA panel endorses Alnylam’s heart drug — after picking…
FDA panel endorses Alnylam’s heart drug — after picking apart its supporting data
What to make of Biden’s latest Cancer Moonshot efforts
What to make of Biden’s latest Cancer Moonshot efforts
Lawmakers introduce bill to require drugmakers to provide key…
Lawmakers introduce bill to require drugmakers to provide key info to both FDA and U.S. Patent…

Recommended Stories