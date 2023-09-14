Civica Rx considers moving into chemo drugs as shortages worsen

WASHINGTON — A nonprofit formed by hospitals to deal with drug shortages is considering a move into chemotherapies.

Frustrated by drug shortages and the price spikes that typically ensue, executives from large hospital systems launched the nonprofit Civica Rx to deal with the problem in September 2018. Months later, the publicly traded group purchasing organization Premier created a subsidiary, ProvideGx, with the same aim.

Although shortages are not new, the number of drugs in short supply has grown steadily for about two years. Shortages also have become more difficult to predict and are affecting drugs that are more critical.