House subcommittee forays into fixing drug shortages

  John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson Sept. 14, 2023

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, speaks during a press conference alongside Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) (L) and Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) (R) at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. – politics and policy coverage from STAT
Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris-Rodgers (R-Wash.) Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — A House subcommittee took a first step Thursday toward legislation to fix drug shortages at hospitals. Don’t expect a new law soon, though.

Asked if he expects the House to pass a bill on the subject this year, Energy and Commerce health subcommittee Chair Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) said drug shortages are an emergency, “but the proposals that have been offered aren’t going to fix it by tomorrow or the next day.”

“So what we want to do is make sure to fix it as quickly as we possibly can, but do it in a way that’s going to work,” Guthrie said.

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Recommended Stories