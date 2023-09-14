House subcommittee forays into fixing drug shortages

WASHINGTON — A House subcommittee took a first step Thursday toward legislation to fix drug shortages at hospitals. Don’t expect a new law soon, though.

Asked if he expects the House to pass a bill on the subject this year, Energy and Commerce health subcommittee Chair Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) said drug shortages are an emergency, “but the proposals that have been offered aren’t going to fix it by tomorrow or the next day.”

“So what we want to do is make sure to fix it as quickly as we possibly can, but do it in a way that’s going to work,” Guthrie said.