Dana-Farber, in break with Brigham and Women’s, will build new cancer center with Beth Israel

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have announced plans to build a new free-standing inpatient hospital for adult cancer care in Boston, breaking the cancer hospital’s almost 30-year relationship with Brigham and Women’s in a move executives said will reshape oncology care in the region.

The new hospital, to be located on Beth Israel’s Longwood Medical Area campus, will be operated under the Dana-Farber license, with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and its affiliated physician group, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians, providing surgical oncology care and medical subspecialty expertise.

advertisement

“We would like to believe that a new inpatient hospital solely dedicated to adult cancer patients would really improve the patient experience and quality of that care,” said Dr. Laurie Glimcher, chief executive of Dana-Farber. “We believe that our best path forward is through this new collaboration, one which is going to both offer coordinated care across all oncology needs and create a dedicated new cancer hospital.”