 Skip to Main Content
pharmaceuticals
Covid-19
biotechnology
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Business
STAT+

Dana-Farber, in break with Brigham and Women’s, will build new cancer center with Beth Israel

By Jessica Bartlett — Boston GlobeSept. 14, 2023

Reprints
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have announced plans to build a new free-standing inpatient hospital for adult cancer care in Boston, breaking the cancer hospital’s almost 30-year relationship with Brigham and Women’s in a move executives said will reshape oncology care in the region.

The new hospital, to be located on Beth Israel’s Longwood Medical Area campus, will be operated under the Dana-Farber license, with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and its affiliated physician group, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians, providing surgical oncology care and medical subspecialty expertise.

advertisement

“We would like to believe that a new inpatient hospital solely dedicated to adult cancer patients would really improve the patient experience and quality of that care,” said Dr. Laurie Glimcher, chief executive of Dana-Farber. “We believe that our best path forward is through this new collaboration, one which is going to both offer coordinated care across all oncology needs and create a dedicated new cancer hospital.”

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Jessica Bartlett — Boston Globe

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

FDA panel endorses Alnylam’s heart drug — after picking…
FDA panel endorses Alnylam’s heart drug — after picking apart its supporting data
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
New Senate deal would ban some facility fees, reform…
New Senate deal would ban some facility fees, reform hospital contracting
Civica Rx considers moving into chemo drugs as shortages…
Civica Rx considers moving into chemo drugs as shortages worsen
What to make of Biden’s latest Cancer Moonshot efforts
What to make of Biden’s latest Cancer Moonshot efforts
Akili abandons prescription business model, to lay off 40%…
Akili abandons prescription business model, to lay off 40% of workers

Recommended Stories