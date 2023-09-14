 Skip to Main Content
pharmaceuticals
biotechnology
Covid-19
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health
STAT+

New study adds to evidence on psychedelic as effective treatment for PTSD

  • Annalisa Merelli

By Annalisa Merelli Sept. 14, 2023

Reprints
Patient holds blue pill in hand. -- health coverage from STAT
Adobe

MDMA is a safe and effective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder in a racially and ethnically diverse population, according to the results of a study published Thursday in Nature Medicine. The research adds to the growing body of evidence supporting MDMA as a treatment for PTSD, and brings the psychedelic one step closer to potentially becoming the first to obtain Food and Drug Administration approval.

The Phase 3 trial found that after 18 weeks of treatment, participants with moderate to severe PTSD who received MDMA reported significant improvements in their symptoms, showing a mean reduction of 24 points in symptom severity compared to a 15-point reduction for the placebo group. Nearly half the participants in the MDMA group met criteria for remission, compared to about 1 in 5 in the placebo group. All participants in the study also received psychotherapy in conjunction with MDMA or placebo.

advertisement

“The results are exciting,” said Thomas Insel, a neuroscientist and former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, who was not involved with the study. “These effects are notably greater than reported for the two SSRIs that have been approved by FDA for PTSD.”

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Annalisa Merelli

Annalisa Merelli

General Assignment Reporter

Annalisa Merelli (Nalis) is a general assignment reporter at STAT.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Machine learning biotech raises $273 million in rare successful…
Machine learning biotech raises $273 million in rare successful late-stage round
Walmart may buy concierge Medicare Advantage provider ChenMed. But…
Walmart may buy concierge Medicare Advantage provider ChenMed. But will it scale?
The ‘Hispanic Paradox’ intrigues a new generation of researchers…
The ‘Hispanic Paradox’ intrigues a new generation of researchers determined to unravel it
Long Covid is a new name for an old…
Long Covid is a new name for an old syndrome
What to make of Biden’s latest Cancer Moonshot efforts
What to make of Biden’s latest Cancer Moonshot efforts
Akili abandons prescription business model, to lay off 40%…
Akili abandons prescription business model, to lay off 40% of workers

Recommended Stories