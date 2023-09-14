 Skip to Main Content
The Readout LOUD

Listen: Covid’s latest surge, Alnylam at the FDA, & the end of an era

  • Damian Garde
  • Allison DeAngelis
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Allison DeAngelis and Adam Feuerstein Sept. 14, 2023

What does Covid-19 have in store for the winter? When are good data not good enough? And how many would-be Wegovys are there?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Helen Branswell joins us to discuss the state of the Covid-19 pandemic heading into the fall and the rollout of boosters shots aimed at the latest viral variants. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including an IPO implosion, a debate at the FDA, and the ups and downs of a career in biotech.

For more on what we cover, here’s the latest on booster shots; here’s more on Covid-19 in 2023; here’s the news on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; here’s more on 2Seventy Bio; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

