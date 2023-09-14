What does Covid-19 have in store for the winter? When are good data not good enough? And how many would-be Wegovys are there?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Helen Branswell joins us to discuss the state of the Covid-19 pandemic heading into the fall and the rollout of boosters shots aimed at the latest viral variants. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including an IPO implosion, a debate at the FDA, and the ups and downs of a career in biotech.

advertisement

For more on what we cover, here’s the latest on booster shots; here’s more on Covid-19 in 2023; here’s the news on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; here’s more on 2Seventy Bio; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].