Hospitals
cancer
pharmaceuticals
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Politics
Chamber of Commerce, government clash at first court hearing on Medicare drug prices

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Sept. 15, 2023

The Chamber of Commerce in downtown Washington, DC.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued to stop a new Medicare drug price negotiation program from going into effect.

WASHINGTON — Attorneys for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the federal government sparred Friday over whether drugmakers have enough say in Medicare’s new drug price negotiation program, in the first oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging the new law.

The two sides debated two questions: whether the Chamber of Commerce would be sufficiently injured by the law to file a lawsuit, and whether the negotiation program was a violation of drugmakers’ due process rights.

The hearing was held in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, and Judge Michael Newman, a Trump nominee, presided. Newman didn’t ask any questions of the attorneys, so the hearing didn’t provide any hints about which way he might be leaning on the issues.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Recommended Stories