 Skip to Main Content
Hospitals
cancer
pharmaceuticals
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Hospitals
STAT+

Dana-Farber blindsided Brigham and Women’s. The blowback will be strong

By Larry Edelman — Boston GlobeSept. 15, 2023

Reprints
Dr. Kevin Tabb, President and CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Kevin Tabb, CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is on a mission to build a big, low-cost alternative to Mass General Brigham. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

This column is from Trendlines, a business newsletter that covers the forces shaping the economy in Boston and beyond. If you’d like to receive it via email on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, sign up here.

It’s Boston’s biggest divorce since Gisele and Tom split, but this one is epically acrimonious and has real-life repercussions for the region’s hospital industry and its patients.

advertisement

The news: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said on Thursday that it would end its long and nationally acclaimed adult oncology partnership with Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Instead, it plans to open a new freestanding cancer hospital with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where the Joslin Diabetes Center now stands in the Longwood Medical Area. (Joslin will relocate.)

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Larry Edelman — Boston Globe

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

How the Wegovy shortage is making life impossible for…
How the Wegovy shortage is making life impossible for my patients — and for me
Paxlovid rebound happens, though why and to whom are…
Paxlovid rebound happens, though why and to whom are still a mystery
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause…
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause lasting health problems
South Africa investigates Johnson & Johnson over ‘excessive pricing’…
South Africa investigates Johnson & Johnson over ‘excessive pricing’ for its TB drug
Chamber of Commerce, government clash at first court hearing…
Chamber of Commerce, government clash at first court hearing on Medicare drug prices
Dana-Farber deal highlights a surprising trend: New cancer centers…
Dana-Farber deal highlights a surprising trend: New cancer centers are in vogue

Recommended Stories