Dana-Farber blindsided Brigham and Women’s. The blowback will be strong

It’s Boston’s biggest divorce since Gisele and Tom split, but this one is epically acrimonious and has real-life repercussions for the region’s hospital industry and its patients.
The news: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said on Thursday that it would end its long and nationally acclaimed adult oncology partnership with Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Instead, it plans to open a new freestanding cancer hospital with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where the Joslin Diabetes Center now stands in the Longwood Medical Area. (Joslin will relocate.)
