Submit your essay to First Opinion

First Opinion, STAT’s platform for opinion and perspective essays, welcomes submissions about the biopharma industry, medical science and health care, and other topics related to the life sciences writ large.

Here are general guidelines for submissions:

We are looking for crisp essays that offer intriguing opinion or perspective. Writing about a topic immediately in the news or with a provocative perspective is a plus, as are first-person stories with a broad or universal message.

Please write in a conversational style for a general audience.

We like to see some first person narrative fairly high in the article (“My work helping draft new guidelines …” or “As the founder of a biotech startup, I …”). Personal stories are even better. Establishing a personal connection between the writer and the topic lets readers know the writer’s standing for expounding on the topic at hand.

Shorter is better than longer: 900 to 1,000 words is the sweet spot.

We cap the number of authors at three.

Learn more about writing for First Opinion

Submit your essay to First Opinion:



