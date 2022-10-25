Pharmalittle: Online prescribing prompts scrutiny and concern; FDA is pushed to approve OTC birth control pills

Top of the morning to you. Gray skies are hovering once again over the Pharmalot campus right now, but our spirits remain sunny, nonetheless. Why? We will trot out a bit of insight from the Morning Mayor, who would say, “Every new day should be unwrapped like a precious gift.” To celebrate the notion, we are brewing still more cups of stimulation and invite you to join us. Our choice today is called Mardi Gras. We will leave it up to you to decipher this blend. And remember, a prescription is not required. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest. Hope you have a smashing day and, of course, do stay in touch. …

Pharmaceutical companies promise that online prescribing will improve access for patients, but health policy experts worry that gaps in regulatory oversight leave patients vulnerable to the unique risks of the approach, STAT explains. Direct-to-consumer telehealth often falls into what some experts describe as a regulatory gray zone. Federal agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulate drugs, including approved uses and claims made by ads and product labels. Meanwhile, states regulate the actual prescribing events — providers, pharmacies, and medical practice standards.