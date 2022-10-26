Pharmalittle: White House pharma help in plan to combat hepatitis C; J&J blood cancer drug will cost $39,500 a month

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the middle of the week. Congratulations on making it this far and remember there are only a few more days until the weekend arrives. So keep plugging away. After all, what are the alternatives? While you ponder the possibilities, we invite you to join us for a delightful cup of stimulation. Our choice today is caramel apple, which is quickly earning a spot in the front of our pantry. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to help you on your way. We hope you have a wonderful day, and please do stay in touch. Remember, we accept secret dossiers and saucy tips. …

The Biden administration is preparing a comprehensive initiative to fight hepatitis C that would streamline testing and treatment and secure an agreement with drugmakers to bring down the cost of treatment of the disease, which has spiked during the pandemic, Roll Call reports. Francis Collins, special project adviser to President Biden and former longtime director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, said Monday the administration hopes to secure some funding this year for the yet to be formally unveiled initiative. He explained the plan would include increased investments into hepatitis C surveillance in the hopes of creating a system similar to one tracking HIV data.