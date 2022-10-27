 Skip to Main Content
Drugmaker raises the price of an old chemo medicine tenfold amid persistent shortages

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Oct. 27, 2022

Amid sporadic shortages of a drug that is essential in preparing patients for lifesaving, cancer-fighting treatments, one manufacturer has returned to the market — but is selling its medicine for 10 to 20 times the prices offered by the only other companies with available supplies.

Over the past week, Areva Pharmaceuticals began marketing vials of fludarabine at a wholesale price of $2,736, a much steeper cost than the $272 charged for the same dosage by Fresenius Kabi and the $109 price tag from Teva Pharmaceuticals, according to data from IBM Micromedex, which gathers pricing data that is reported by manufacturers.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

